Have you seen missing 14-year-old Lucy Carter?

A teenage girl who went missing in Somerset may have travelled to Blackpool, say police.

Police are asking members of the public in the area to look out for 14 year-old Lucy Carter who went missing from Wellow, near Bath between 10pm on Monday January 22 and Tuesday 23 January 7am.

Lucy Carter may be in Blackpool

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with long brown hair. It’s thought she may be wearing black and white Nike trainers and black jeans which are laced from the calves to the ankles.

A spokesman for the police said in thier appeal: "We know Lucy uses social media and would appeal direct to her or to any of her friends she may have contacted, to get in touch with us."

If you see her please phone 999 and tell the call handler you are phoning in relation to log 111 of 23 January.



If you have information about her whereabouts phone 101 quoting the same reference.