Half of drug drive tests in Lancashire were failed

Drink and drug drivers continue to ‘put lives in serious danger’, police have warned as it emerged more than 150 motorists failed or refused to take roadside tests last month.

The results of a Lancashire-wide crackdown last month have revealed more than half of drug tests administered came back positive.

During December’s operation, 1,471 breath tests were carried out in Lancashire Police’s west division – which covers the Fylde coast, Lancaster and Morecambe. Of those, 48 –3.3 per cent –were either refused or tested positive.

It was the third time the annual operation included drug tests, with 16 of 27 –59.3 per cent – coming back positive.

Insp Andy Trotter, of Lancashire Police, said drink and drug driving was ‘unacceptable’ and motorists were ‘risking their licence, jobs, lives and even worse putting others at risk’.

He added: “What is a disappointing is that more than half of the drugs tests conducted registered a positive result, showing that again some people chose to not only put their own lives in serious danger, but the lives of everyone around them by driving under the influence.

“Just one drink or drug driver on the roads of Lancashire is always one too many. ”

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner, Clive Grunshaw said: “Drink and drug-driving will not be tolerated here in Lancashire and targeted campaigns like this in December make a real difference.”

The numbers

Lancashire Police said it used an ‘intelligence-led’ approach during the operation – rather than stopping drivers randomly, leading to higher numbers of failed tests than might otherwise be expected.

Across Lancashire 126 out of 3,247 breath tests were refused or failed and 30 out of 56 drug tests came back positive.