Growing tensions between two gangs in Fleetwood leads to increased police presence

Officers said they will be maintaining a visible presence throughout Fleetwood due to the increased tensions in an announcement today (August 19).

Police confirmed a number of arrests have been made, but residents have been told not be concerned if they see officers patrolling the streets.

"We are out to keep you safe," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police patrols have been stepped up in Fleetwood "due to increased tensions between two groups of people".

The local Neighbourhood team have also been in Chatsworth Avenue this afternoon with the mobile police station.

"Please come and say hello, we are happy to answer any questions you may have," the spokesman added.

The announcement comes after a handgun was fired at a man walking in Wansbeck Avenue at around 12.35am on Tuesday (August 17).

Two men were seen making a quick getaway in a dark-coloured vehicle, but their alleged target, a man aged in his 20s, was not injured.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested two men, aged 22 and 28 and a woman aged 24, all from Fleetwood.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who might have information about the gunmen.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the gun being discharged or a vehicle leaving the area at speed after the incident.

"If you have any information about those involved, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Wansbeck Avenue area around the time of the offence, please come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0031 of August 17.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

