Fugitive captured in Blackpool is remanded to prison after appearing in court

A fugitive who was captured in Blackpool has appeared in court today.



Hughie Scanlon, 64, of HMP Kirkham, has been charged with absconding from lawful custody following his arrest in Blackpool on Sunday (September 29).

Scanlon, who had been serving a life sentence for manslaughter, had been wanted by Lancashire Police after going missing from HMP Kirkham on Thursday, September 26.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning charged with absconding from prison.

Scanlon has been remanded into custody and ordered to appear before Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 30.