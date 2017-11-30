Frail pensioner thrown 8ft in the air in terrifying 'hit-and-run'

A man has told how he comforted a crying and screaming pensioner who was hit by a car in a terrifying "hit and run" incident in Blackpool.

Ryan Jones from Blackpool, was sat with his wife in his stationary car at the lights on Park Road near the junction of Reads Avenue.

The 32 year-old said he watched in horror as a car ploughed into the frail man just after 7pm on Tuesday, November 29.

He said: "I saw an old man crossing the road. Then from the right a car at the lights revved up and went straight through the man.

"The man just flipped about eight feet into the air over the car and he smashed onto the ground.

"The car sped off around the corner and I couldn't catch a glimpse of the registration number.

"I jumped out of my car and ran into the traffic and comforted the man. At that point a guy on a quad bike blocked the traffic to stop it running into the man.

"The man looked extremely frail and was crying and screaming for help.

"A group of medically trained people wearing hi-visibility jackets appeared from nowhere, I have no idea who they were.

"They were able to check the man over and make sure he was breathing.

"I have never seen somebody get hit that hard and at such great speed.

"The car must have passed premises with CCTV. The driver needs to be caught and I can only think that somebody on that stretch of road must have captured the car and the driver on their CCTV."

A police appeal to catch the driver of a white car was launched on Wednesday.

Police said a 79-year-old man suffered a broken collar bone and head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to an accident. "A 79 year old man was knocked over by a white car which failed to stop."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quote log LC-20171128-1315 with any information



