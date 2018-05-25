Former civil servant admits offences involving indecent images of children

A paedophile told police: " I can't believe I've done something like this" as they swooped on his home.

Civil servant Nigel Harold Craig White, 41, was arrested on January 5, 2017, at his address in Cleveleys, after officers received intelligence about a 'broadcast' from an IP address linked to him.

Police found computers and several hard drives in the dining and kitchen area.

An investigation uncovered the images, with some girls as young as eight, and found he had used search terms such as 'little girl young models' and 'little girl swimsuit models'.

White, now of Northway, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to making 10 indecent photographs deemed category B - the second most serious in law - and making 21 at category C over a period between June 2013 and January 2017, and one counts of possessing the images.

He also admits possessing 22 videos of extreme pornography involving animals.

He was given a 16 month jail term, suspended for two years, with a three month curfew and rehabilitation activity.

Prosecuting at Preston Crown Court, Lisa Worsley said: " Based on the intelligence a search warrant was obtained and executed at his home address on January 5 2017

"A Sgt Shaw asked the occupants if anyone knew of a reason why they were there. At that point Mr White volunteered he knew why.

"The defendant was interviewed on the day of his arrest in the presence of his solicitors and said there had essentially been a snowballing effect where he had progressed from adult pornography to essentially looking at teenage photographs.

"He acknowledged he had uploaded a small amount of images a few times a week. He obtained them from chatrooms and reshared them through other chatrooms.

"He said he never made the images himself and that it was "pure fantasy". He said he had an unsatisfactory sex life with his long standing partner."

Daniel Harman defending, said White had ruined his life through his actions.

He added: " He had a happy home life, a partner and a child and a career in the civil service.

"He's lost all of that. He now lives with his parents who are not in the best of health.

"His income is none, he's not eligible for benefits.

"He's a rather forlorn character frankly, but he's only got himself to blame.

"He's contrite, he's remorseful."

Judge Sara Dodd said: " I have no doubt you are thoroughly ashamed of yourself and are remorseful.

"I find it incomprehensible that a person with a daughter the age you have should search the internet for the sort of images that were found on your devices.

"These, as I think you now appreciate, are not fantasies. These are children.

"They are somebody's daughters, somebody's granddaughters, and they are being hurt by the commision of offences such as these, because you create a market that allows these children to be hurt."

She imposed a seven year sexual harm prevention order restricting his internet activity.