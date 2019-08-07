Fleetwood vandalism: second police car in a week has window smashed after stand off

A week since a police standoff with youths in Fleetwood left a patrol car with a smashed window, another vehicle has been vandalised.

Officers were responding to an incident on Duddon Avenue in Fleetwood on Tuesday evening, when they claim a brick was thrown at their car.

The damage to the rear passenger-side window.

In a Facebook post showing the extent of the damage, police called the act "mindless", and said they could no longer use the vehicle to respond to emergency calls.

It comes just six days after a police stand off with a large group of youths outside Fleetwood's Marine Hall saw another patrol car's windscreen smashed.

The anti-social behaviour resulted in the force issuing a temporary Section 34 "dispersal order", which gave officers extra powers to move people away from problem areas.

A 14 year old boy was arrested at the scene last week, and was later released under investigation.

It is not yet known if any arrests were made last night in connection with the vandalism.