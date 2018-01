Fleetwood Town footballer George Glendon has been cleared of raping a teenager he met at a nightclub.

The former Manchester City ace was cleared by a jury in Grimsby today.

The prosecution claimed Glendon, 22, raped a teenager he met in the Lite House nightclub in Cleethorpes on February 21, 2016.

The 22-year-old footballer, of Outwood Drive, Heald Green, Cheadle, near Stockport, Cheshire, denied raping the woman and was cleared by a jury after a trial.