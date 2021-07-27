Fleetwood teenager appears in court accused of murdering Blackpool dad-of-two

Levi Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue, appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

The 18-year-old is accused of inflicting fatal stab wounds on 50-year-old Mark Webster at his home in Carsluith Avenue, Blackpool on Friday (July 23).

Westhead was remanded in custody by the judge who sent his case to Preston Crown Court where he will next appear on Thursday (July 29).

Levi Westhead, 18, has been charged with murdering 50-year-old Mark Webster (pictured) at his home in Carsluith Avenue, Blackpool on Friday (July 23)

Today (Tuesday, July 27), Lancashire Police released a picture of Mr Webster, along with a tribute from his grieving family.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of Mark, a devoted dad who many knew as Web – he was our world, our love, our life and our hero," they said.

