Fleetwood teen charged with murder after Blackpool stabbing as victim named

A man was stabbed multiple times at an address in Carsluith Avenue on Friday evening (July 23)

The victim - who has since been named as Mark Webster, 50, from Blackpool - was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A post-mortem revealed the cause of Mr Webster's death was a stab wound to his chest.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Levi Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue, Fleetwood, has been charged with murder.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 27).

