Fleetwood teen charged with murder after Blackpool stabbing as victim named
A teenager from Fleetwood has been charged with murder after a man in his 50s was stabbed to death in Blackpool.
A man was stabbed multiple times at an address in Carsluith Avenue on Friday evening (July 23)
The victim - who has since been named as Mark Webster, 50, from Blackpool - was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A post-mortem revealed the cause of Mr Webster's death was a stab wound to his chest.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Levi Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue, Fleetwood, has been charged with murder.
The 18-year-old is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 27).
