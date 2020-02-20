Fleetwood Spar is robbed at knifepoint for a second time in just 5 days

A shop worker has been robbed at knifepoint in Fleetwood - the second time the Spar store has been targeted in just five days.



The Spar shop in Blakiston Street was targeted at around 6pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 20) by a man wielding a knife.

The man threatened a member of staff before he leapt over the counter and raided the till.

The robber then fled the store.

It follows a reported robbery at the same Spar shop five days ago on Saturday (February 15).

Police arrived at the scene within minutes, but the force said no arrests have been made at this stage.

"The call came in at about 6pm last night (Wednesday, February 19)," said a police spokesman.

"A man has entered the Spare store on Blakiston Street and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

"He climbed over the counter and managed to get away with a quantity of cash.

"No one has been arrested in relation to the incident."

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment on Saturday's robbery.

The shop has been a victim of crime before, including a burglary in December when thieves broke in and looted the shop's stock of alcohol.

Staff at the Spar in Blakiston Street said the shop is open as normal today.

Anyone with information can call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 1227 of February 19.