Fleetwood shooting suspects bailed after being held on suspicion of attempted murder

Detectives arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was shot at whilst walking in Wansbeck Avenue on Tuesday, August 17.

Two men were seen making a quick getaway in a dark-coloured vehicle after opening fire on the man, who managed to escape uninjured.

Just 24 hours after the shooting, Lancashire Police arrested two men, aged 22 and 28 and a woman aged 24, all from Fleetwood.

Lancashire Police have maintained a visible presence in the Chatsworth Avenue area of Fleetwood since the shooting on August 17, with the force ramping up patrols in the neighbourhood amid "growing tensions" between two rival groups

They were taken into custody and held on suspicion of attempted murder before being bailed to Thursday, September 16.

A fourth suspect, a 50-year-old man from Fleetwood, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has also been bailed until September 16.

A mobile police station has been parked on Chatsworth Avenue since the weekend when police issued a 24-hour dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality in the area.

Drugs and a weapon were seized during stop checks in Fleetwood as officers were given the power to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion

