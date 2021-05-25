Fleetwood pensioner accused of causing cyclist's death by 'careless driving' appears in court
A pensioner accused of causing the death of an elderly cyclist by knocking him off his bike made his first appearance in court.
Eric Warburton, 80, of Lower Lune Street, Fleetwood, was charged after Roy Leadbetter, 86, also of Fleetwood, was hurt in a crash with a car in Dock Street last October.
Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told Mr Leadbetter died in hospital 10 days later, after contracting Covid and pneumonia.
Warburton's lawyer Gerry Coyle did not enter a plea on his client’s behalf and told the court this morning any future trial would have to examine Mr Leadbetter’s cause of death.
Mr Coyle asked the prosecution to send him the pathologist’s report.
Warburton was granted bail ahead of a crown court appearance on June 23.
Mr Leadbetter died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday, October 25, a family announcement said.
He was described as a "devoted" husband to Lyn, "much loved" dad to Mark and his partner Viv, a "loving" brother to the late Josie, and a "dear uncle" to Gail and Sandra.
"Roy will be sadly missed by all his family and friends," his loved ones said ahead of a funeral service at Carleton on November 27.