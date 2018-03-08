Fleetwood paedophile is jailed for rape of young girl

A man who raped and abused a young girl has been jailed for 16 years.

Evil Kevin Sutcliffe admitted a string of 12 sexual offences against the youngster, some of them historic, but denied a 13th count of raping her and was on trial at Preston Crown Court.

Jurors took two hours and 19 minutes to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on the rape charge.

The 56-year-old from Fleetwood was given a one year extended licence on top of his 16-year jail term.

Judge Heather Lloyd ordered him to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and imposed a sexual harm prevention order.

Sutcliffe, of no fixed address, was also placed on the Disclosure and Barring service list, preventing him working with young or vulnerable people.

The 56-year-old had previously admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child, seven of sexual assault and three of making indecent images of a child.