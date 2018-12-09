Fleetwood murder probe: Man arrested

A man has been arrested tonight in connection with a murder investigation in Fleetwood.

Detectives say Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Fleetwood, was detained this afternoon at an address in the town following a public appeal to help trace him.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Michael Hart, 31, from Fleetwood was stabbed at around 1am and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Mr Hart is believed to have been a dad-of-two. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

He was stabbed on Broomfield Road following a car crash on Hatfield Road.

A knife has been recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost remain with Michael’s family and friends at this time.

“While we have now made an arrest our enquiries are very much on-going and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to come forward. I would like to thank everyone in the community for their co-operation and support so far.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 0110 of today (December 9th) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.