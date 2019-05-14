Fleetwood murder: Jealous Stephen Derbyshire jailed for life after stabbing dad-of-two Michael Hart 16 times in fit of rage

A Fleetwood man stabbed a young dad to death in a jealous rage after discovering flirtatious messages between him and his girlfriend.

Stephen Derbyshire, 34, of Hawthorn Drive, chased Michael Hart, 31, and stabbed him 16 times in the face, neck and chest shortly after crashing his car into the dad-of-two's vehicle on Hatfield Avenue in the early hours of December 9.

Stephen Derbyshire was jailed for a minimum of 20 years after admitting murder

He was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars after admitting murder as his trial at Preston Crown Court was due to begin.

The court heard Mr Hart had previously been in a relationship with Derbyshire's then-girlfriend, Lisa Cardwell, who he had two children with. The pair had rekindled their relationship, but had not yet told their respective partners.

At around midnight on December 9, Derbyshire and Miss Cardwell returned to their home after a night out drinking. They argued and Derbyshire demanded to see her phone, eventually taking it from her and discovering the messages that had been sent to Mr Hart.

He then left the house, taking with him a large kitchen knife.

At around 1.10am, Mr Hart received a phone call from his sister saying Miss Cardwell had been "battered" by Derbyshire and that she had fled with their children. He then left his Beaumont Place home to see them.

Nine minutes later, he was crashed into by Derbyshire on Hatfield Avenue.

Mr Hart tried to flee but chased by Derbyshire on Broomfield Road and brought to the ground. Derbyshire then stabbed him 16 times.