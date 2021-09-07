Fleetwood man who climbed onto window ledge is arrested after 6 hour stand-off with police

Officers were called to a home on the corner of Poulton Road and Wolsley Road after a woman was reportedly assaulted by a man at around at 4.45am.

When they arrived, the 51-year-old suspect had climbed onto the ledge of a first-floor window and refused to come down.

Police negotiators were deployed to the scene, along with fire crews, but the man remained on the ledge for 6 hours before officers forced their way inside and brought him down at 10.50am.

The man, from Fleetwood, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 4.45am this morning (Tuesday) to reports a man had been seen assaulting a woman in Poulton Road, Fleetwood.

"We attended and found a man sitting on a ledge of a first floor window of an address on the same road.

"Officers attended, with police negotiators, and secured the address and at around 10.50am the man was brought down to safety.

"A 51-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and he remains in police custody."

