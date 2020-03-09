Fleetwood man is cleared of child cruelty allegations, but convicted of smashing X-box with hammer

A man has been formally cleared of child cruelty claims after prosecutors at Preston Crown Court offered no evidence.

Stuart Peter Bailey, 40, of no fixed abode, was accused of threatening a boy with a lighted cigarette, to burn him, and with a knife.

Preston Crown Court

He had denied charges of cruelty to a child throughout his trial before Preston Crown Court.

However, he was convicted of criminal damage in relation to a boy's X-Box being smashed on October 2 last year.

The youngster cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Bailey was given a three month conditional discharge by Judge Andrew Jefferies QC.