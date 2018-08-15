Fleetwood man admits infecting two women with HIV during sex

A man has admitted infecting two women with the HIV virus.

Aaron Sutcliffe, 29, of Fleetwood, today pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm by having sex with one of his victims between January and May 2016.

The defendant, of Westhead Walk, had been due to go on trial at Preston Crown Court over the matter.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the same offence involving another woman between January 2009 and September 2010.

Neither of the women can be identified for legal reasons.

Sutcliffe's barrister, Julie Taylor, told the court her client is also the complainant in an ongoing police investigation over claims he had earlier been infected by a man.

The hearing was adjourned for pre-sentence and psychiatric reports.

Sentencing will provisionally take place on November 2.

Sutcliffe was granted bail on condition of residence and non-contact with the complainants.