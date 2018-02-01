Fleetwood golf club wielder was upset at ‘baghead’ jibe

An insulted man armed himself with a golf club as he went to confront a man who called him a ‘baghead’.

Michael Wilkinson, 29, of North Church Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – on the basis that he had been threatened by the complainant.

Preston Crown Court heard on August 18 last year Wilkinson had attended the other man’s home on Queen’s Terrace in Fleetwood with the club in his hand after a series of text exchanges.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said: “ It appears there was some communication between the witness in this case and another man who was living with the defendant.

“He was in text exchangess, in the course of which there were phone calls, and in the course of those he did speak to the defendant.

“His basis of plea advances he was making certain threats towards him which caused the defendant concern.

“It is also fair to say in those text exchanges it came to the defendant’s attention that was a reference to him being called a baghead, which had not gone down well.

“The defendant accepts he attended the home address with a golf club, there was a discussion, but no threats were made. He did not use the golf club to threaten or damage any property.”

A police officer who attended the scene saw Wilkinson with a golf club – but also saw a man inside the address was threatening to come out and assault him.

Mr Clarke added: “ The officer said he appeared to be intoxicated.

“He was alternating between upset and angry.

“He stated to another officer he had received threats following an incident that had occurred a month earlier.”

Defending, Claire Larton said Wilkinson, who has 16 convictions for 26 offences, had employment and had put “previous immaturity” behind him.

Judge Robert Altham imposed an 18 month community order, with a rehabilitation activity and 16 week curfew.