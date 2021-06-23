Fleetwood fire crews deal with spate of 'dangerous' arson incidents

PSCO Nick Barber, who has been investigating the suspicious fires in Fleetwood, has shared a picture of a fly-tipped mattress and bags of rubbish that had been set on fire on Monday (June 21).

He said a "significant blaze" was started "dangerously close" to a row of terraced homes near Lord Street that led to crews from Fleetwood station being called out.

The fire was swiftly extinguished before it was able to spread to nearby homes.

Fly-tipped mattresses and rubbish was used by arsonists to start a fire "dangerous close" to a row of terraced homes in Lord Street, Fleetwood this week

It is one of a number of recent fires in Fleetwood that are being investigated by Lancashire Police.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a fire broke out in a first-floor flat in Lord Street. No injuries were reported, but the fire service said the cause was suspicious and an investigation has been launched to establish how it started.

PSCO Nick Barber, of Lancashire Police, has urged residents not to leave household waste or other unwanted items outside homes or in back alleys. He says such rubbish and fly-tipped waste has been used by anti-social youths to start fires.

He said: "These last few days has seen a few incidents of arson happen in Fleetwood.

"As an example of something that was set on fire deliberately, which was dangerously close to a residential row of houses, here is a picture of mattresses and a few household bags of rubbish which were used to cause a significant blaze.

"Luckily on this occasion, nobody was seriously hurt.

"The fire service, police and ambulance service have been busy protecting the public by keeping people safe and feeling safe."

He added: "Dumped household waste, which we would associate as a fly-tip, can be a disaster waiting to happen.

"Please report to the council or let me know where you have seen the hazard."

PCSO Barber has recommended that residents use the 'what3words' app to report fly-tipped waste to the local council.

