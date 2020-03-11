Fleetwood Coastguard help person in distress near Ferry Beach

Coastguard volunteers in Fleetwood were called out to two separate incidents in one day.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood were first called to a report of a possible vessel aground in the Kings Scar area off the coast of Fleetwood.

The vessel had been reported by NCI Fleetwood who had spotted the object at low water at around 3.35pm yesterday (March 10).

On approach it was established that the vessel was a number of lobster pots "after many guesses from afar".

At around 8.20pm the team was called again to help police with a person in distress on the Ferry Beach area of Fleetwood.

Over two hours later at around 10.40pm the casualty was safely handed over to North West Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "Second page at 8.20pm was to provide safety cover for Fleetwood Area Police with a person in distress on the Ferry Beach area of Fleetwood along with RNLI Fleetwood.

"This incident was brought to a safe and successful close when the casualty was handed over to North West Ambulance Service."

If you see someone in distress on the coastline, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.