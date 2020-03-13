Fire crews rush to blaze on London Street in Fleetwood

London Street in Fleetwood has been closed off by police due to a fire.

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze on London Street this evening (March 13).

Three fire engines and two police cars were at the scene, according to eyewitnesses.

One eyewitness said: "The entire road has been blocked off by two police cars.

"Closer to the incident there's police tape cordoning off the entire area.

"There's still a bit of smoke coming from the building and firefighters are still walking around."

It is not yet known if anyone was injured during the incident.

The cause of the blaze is also not yet known.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...