Family pay tribute to a 'wonderful' former Lancashire lecturer fatally shot with a crossbow as four arrested.

Family paid tribute to a 'wonderful' former Lancashire photography lecturer fatally shot with a crossbow following his funeral.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, formerly a lecturer at the Blackpool College of Art, was struck outside his home near South Stack Road in a remote part of Holyhead, Anglesey, at about 12.35am on April 19 as he adjusted his satellite dish.

The bolt passed through his upper body, narrowly missing his heart, and his right arm.

He died in hospital from his injuries on May 11 with his family by his side.

Four people have been arrested as part of an investigation into his death.

On Tuesday, a North Wales Police spokesman said a 38-year-old man from the Bryngwran area had been arrested on suspicion of Mr Corrigan's murder and a number of other related offences.

Two other men, a 48-year-old from the Caergeilog area and a 36-year-old from Bryngwran, were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit fraud and a number of related offences.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud-related offences.

Detective Chief Superintendent Wayne Jones said: "This was an unprecedented event which shocked the local community.

"Early this morning officers from the Major Incident Team, assisted by additional resources from across North Wales, executed a number of search warrants as part of the investigation into the death of Mr Corrigan, a pensioner and well-respected member of the community.

"Our continuing investigation has received widespread assistance from our local community, for which I am very grateful.

"Inquiries to date indicate that Gerald was deliberately targeted and shot."

An initial line of inquiry was thought to be that Mr Corrigan may have been accidentally shot by a lamper - rogue night-time hunters who use bright lights to target animals.

Mr Corrigan worked as a lecturer in photography and video in Lancashire before retiring to Anglesey more than 20 years ago.

His family issued fresh tributes following his funeral service.

His partner, Marie Bailey, said: "It is impossible to express my deep sadness and shock at the horrific murder of Gerry. He was my best friend and my soul mate. All the time we have been together I have been proud to walk at his side and he stood beside me, always."

His daughter Fiona Corrigan said: "My dad was a very kind and funny man. He taught me an appreciation of art and nature. There are so many happy moments we shared and I will miss him too much to say."

Mr Corrigan's son, Neale, said: "My father was a wonderful man who cared so much for people.

"My dad believed in the good in people and in life, and in the importance of family, friendship and love. He taught me that we can change, that to forgive brings freedom, and that we should believe in the best in people as no-one is perfect."

He had a keen interest in nature.