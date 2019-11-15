Family 'heartbroken' by murder of Fleetwood man known as 'Irish Ray'

The family of a man who was found dead in a Fleetwood house have spoken of their heartbreak on the day of his funeral.

Raymond Cullen, 55, was found unresponsive at an address in Bold Street around 2.15am on October 10.

Mr Cullen, who was affectionately known as 'Irish Ray', was pronounced dead at the scene. A postmortem examination revealed he died from head injuries.

In a statement, his family said: “This is by far the hardest most soul destroying thing to happen to our family, it is unfair that you were taken from us in this way, as a family we are utterly heartbroken.

“You will be remembered as ‘Irish Ray’ by many people, but to us you were our ‘dad’; the man that raised us to be strong confident individuals.

“You had a massive heart, and gave your time to anybody that needed it, and you often donated to charity.

“Life took many unexpected turns for you, but we find comfort in knowing that you are now at peace. Rest assured your grandchildren will know you as we did.”

Tracey Fielding, 45, and David Carney, 37, both of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, were charged with murder following a police investigation. They appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on October 15.