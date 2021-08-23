Doorbell camera captures moment car vandalised by man in Fleetwood

A man punctured the two rear tyres of a vehicle in North Church Street at around 11.30pm on Friday, July 9.

Footage released by police on August 22 shows the offender was wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood pulled up.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anybody who can assist in identifying the male in the attached CCTV footage."

A doorbell camera caught the moment a car was vandalised by a man in Fleetwood. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anybody with information has been urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0433 of July 9.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.