Crackdown on kerb crawlers in resort

Blackpool Police are cracking down on kerb crawling in the town.

The force says it has had complaints from residents, in various neighbourhoods close to the town centre, about men driving around slowly and soliciting women on the street.

Kerb crawling is still illegal in the UK and can carry a maximum penalty of £1,000 and even a driving ban, as well as a number of other options including ASBOs.

Acting inspector Greg Laidlow says the police are keen to stamp it out.

He said: “Neighbours don’t want to see this, it has a negative effect on the community.

“We see also concerned that vulnerable people could be in danger of exploitation.

“We’ve received intelligence from the public that this has been going on so we are currently targeting this type of offending.”

The police day a number of people have already been identified and interviewed in relation to this.

Insp Laidlow added: “If anyone is engaging in this behaviour, expect to be hearing from us.”