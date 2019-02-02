'Coldest night so far' predicted as Lancashire football fixtures called off and road warnings issued

The Met Office has warned that tonight could be the coldest night of the winter so far.

In some parts of the country temperatures tonight could fall to double digit minus figures, says the weather forecaster.

The cold snap is set to continue after snowfalls earlier in the week

And although Lancashire is not expected to get that cold, the mercury is predicted to fall to -4C overnight.

Any icy start to the day has already seen police issue warnings to drivers about slippery road conditions.

And the weather is also taking its toll on the weekend's sports fixtures, with both Blackpool FC and Morecambe FC calling fof matches due to pitch conditions.

Lancashire is forecast to have a minimum temperature of -4C tonight. Tomorrow will warm up slightly, with cloud cover ensuring minimum temperatures of 4C, while the freeze is set to continue on Monday as temperatures again fall to 0C.

A yellow weather warning for ice is on place for Monday morning for the far north of the county and Cumbria, and drivers are urged to leave plenty of time for their morning commute.

Lancashire County Council has added that gritters will be out over the weekend treating priority routes.