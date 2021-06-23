CCTV footage shows thieves stealing van containing 'plumbing tools' in Poulton

The white Ford Transit van - registration number LD62 ETE - was stolen in Garstang Road at around 1.20am this morning (June 23).

CCTV footage of the incident shows the offenders pushing the van down the road.

One of the suspects can be seen wearing a dark t-shirt, light shorts, a hat and a face mask.

A van "containing plumbing tools and other equipment" was stolen from outside a home in Poulton. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PC Mark Finch, from Lancashire Police, said: "Anyone with information as to the possible identification of the offenders or the van's whereabouts, please ring 101 or report online quoting log number LC-20210623-0276."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.