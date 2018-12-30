Car stopped in Fleetwood for 'full house' of offences

Lancashire Police posted a picture of the car on Twitter
This car was seized in Fleetwood by police after being spotted being driven by an uninsured teenage girl.

Officers posted on Twitter to say they encountered a 'full house of offences', with the 17-year-old driver found to have no licence.

Other offences listed were that the car had no MOT or tax.

Lancashire Road Poluce posted at around 10.30pm on Saturday, saying: "A full house of offences being no tax, no MOT, no insurance and driven by a 17 year old female who doesn't have a driving licence (not even a provisional!)"

It is not clear exactly where the car was stopped.