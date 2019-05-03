Bungling thief caught on camera as he struggles to steal curtains from Wilko in Cleveleys

A bungling thief has been caught on camera as he struggles to steal a pair of curtains from a store in Cleveleys.

The man was captured on CCTV footage in Wilko in Nutter Road at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 30.

Police want your help to identify this man who is alleged to have taken a pair of curtains from Wilko in Cleveleys on Tuesday, April 30.

In the video, the indiscreet thief can be seen struggling to stuff a pair of curtains into a yellow drawstring JD Sports carrier bag.

The clumsy (but persistent) thief takes more than a minute fiddling with shopping bags as he attempts to hide his loot - in plain sight of security cameras.

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify this man and "draw the matter to a close."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We'd like the public's help in identifying the male in the video in relation to an alleged theft of curtains from Wilko in Cleveleys on April 30.

"As you can see, he was persistent in his efforts and we would like to draw this matter to a close."

The man had been wearing joggers, a black hoodie, black trainers, a black coat with fur-lined collar and a grey hat.

If you recognise him or have any information regarding his identity, you can email 7190@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk.