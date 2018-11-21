Body of Blackpool woman discovered on beach

The body of a woman from Blackpool has been discovered on a beach in Cumbria.

Police have identified the body as Aileen Rourke, who was reported missing on Thursday November 8.

The 74-year-old was last seen at her home in the Lytham Road area of Blackpool before she disappeared

Her body was discovered by members of the public on a beach at Walney Nature Reserve in Milnthorpe, Cumbria on November 16.

Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

It is not known what brought Aileen to the beach in Cumbria.

Speaking shortly after she was reported missing, her concerned family said her disappearance was "very much out of character".

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Aileen’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to share our appeals."