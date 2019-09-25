Blackpool's Coral Island ravaged by fire

Blackpool's iconic Coral Island has been ravaged by a fire overnight.



The fire tore through the Central Promenade attraction shortly after midnight.

Fire crews arrived at the scene within minutes and prevented the blaze from spreading throughout the building.

It appears that the building has only suffered damage to its front, with dramatic footage of the burning skull marquee caught on camera.

But according to reports, the inside of the building has been spared, with damage limited to the iconic entrance.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

