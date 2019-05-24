Blackpool police want help finding these suspects in Fleetwood Road theft case

The theft of high value items from a parked van on Fleetwood Road has prompted an appeal from Blackpool police.

Officers say that the theft took place on Fleetwood Road on Wednesday, May 22.

The theft took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At 1:30am, two men were captured on CCTV outside a van that was parked on the road.

In a Facebook post, police said that a "number of high value tools" were stolen from the van.

"If anyone recognises the suspects in the photos, please get in touch."

You can contact officers about the case by emailing any information to 7297@lancashire.pnn.police.uk