Blackpool Police issue warning about Nitrous Oxide after increase in canisters being found across the Fylde Coast

Police in Blackpool have warned the public about the dangers of Nitrous Oxide after increase in the number canisters being found in the region.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, officers showed a photograph of the miniature metal bottles alongside a caption.

The small canisters are used to carry Nitrous Oxide.

"Some people are under the presumption that this is just Laughing gas."

"This drug is NO laughing matter and Nitrous Oxide is a very dangerous colourless gas that can be extremely dangerous when inhaled directly from the canister."

"If you choose to take nitrous oxide you pose the risk of falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen."

Police have issued a warning on the dangers of inhaling the gas.

The gas, which has the chemical symbol N2O, is used for a variety of purposes - including to help whip up cream smoothly.

But the drug is also classified as a psychoactive substance, and it may even be possible to become psychologically dependent on this drug.

There have been multiple reported cases of discarded Nitrous Oxide gas canisters being found in communities around the Fylde Coast - discarded in parks and at the road side.

Police urged the public to encourage anyone they know who inhales the gas to "stop immediately."

"You may just be a life saver!" They said.