Blackpool Police are hunting these 11 Bloomfield Road pitch invaders

Police want to speak to 11 men in connection with a Blackpool FC pitch invasion.

Officers have released images of 11 people following a pitch encroachment at a football match in Blackpool last month.

Figure 1

After a last-minute Blackpool FC goal during the team's match against rivals Fleetwood Town, on April 22, around 40 people ran onto the pitch from a number of stands.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at Nellie Dean's nightclub that spread to another building



Police arrested and charged five people following the incident.

Officers say that enquiries are still ongoing and have asked the public to help identify 11 people in connection with the pitch invasion.

Figure 2

PC Dan Fish, of Lancashire Police, said: “As always the vast majority of those in attendance at this game behaved responsibly and peacefully, however a minority attempted to spoil it for everybody else by carrying out a pitch invasion close to the end of the match.

“A football match should be a family-friendly and incident-free occasion and this kind of behaviour is not tolerated in Lancashire.

“We would now like to speak to the people in these images as part of our enquiries and are asking anybody who recognises them, or the people themselves if they see this appeal, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number LC-20190422-0490.

Figure 3

READ MORE >>> Five more arrested in crackdown on organised crime in Blackpool as police tell gangs: "You're not welcome in Lancashire"



Police also announced that 5 other people have been charged with pitch encroachment and appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Tuesday, May 21.

Those charged were:

Edward Burke, 24, of Lune Grove, Blackpool.

Figure 4

Gavin Chesworth, 38, of Hillcroft, Kirkham.

Callum Dewhurst, 19, of Gateside Drive, Blackpool.

Cole Muir, 20, of Condor Grove, Blackpool.

Rachid El-Abbadi, 23, of Condor Grove, Blackpool, was charged with pitch encroachment and appeared in court on May 14th.

READ MORE >>> Lewis a real life hero after CPR rescue outside his house in Fleetwood



Dewhurst has admitted going onto an area adjacent to the playing area to which spectators were not generally admitted.

Figure 5

Burke has admitted going onto the playing area.

But both Dewhurst and Burke, who were bailed until June 7, are planning to fight a ban that prevents them from entering an area surrounding Blackpool Football Club on home match days, for four hours before and after the kick-off.

The ban also prevents them from attending any town or city in the UK where Blackpool are playing away as conditions of their bail.

Figure 6

Figure 7

Figure 8

Figure 9