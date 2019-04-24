Blackpool paedophile on banned list

Blackpool neo-Nazi and paedophile Jack Renshaw was amongst those banned from the social media network Facebook as part of a crackdown on far-right groups.

White supremacist Renshaw, 23, originally from Skelmersdale, was recently convicted of stirring up racial hatred by calling for the genocide of Jewish people.

He was also jailed for grooming two underage boys online.

The British National Party (BNP) and the English Defence League (EDL)were also banned from having any presence on the social network.

The social network’s policy does not allow groups or individuals which engage in “terrorist activity, organised hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking or organised violence or criminal activity”.

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee, said Facebook’s action had been “long overdue”.