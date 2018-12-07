Blackpool mum's plea for help to find hit and run driver who left her child 'for dead'

A Blackpool mum has made a desperate plea for help to find the hit and run driver who struck her son.

Conner Bluck was hit head on by a car in Grosvenor Street at 5.50pm yesterday, just a minute's walk from his home in Charles Street.

Conner Bluck, 12, was seriously hurt in a hit and run in Blackpool on Thursday December 6.

The force of the crash sent Connor over the bonnet of the car before dumping him in the road.

According to his mum, Melanie Bluck, the car failed to stop and 'sped off', leaving her 12-year-old son bleeding in the street.

She said Conner had been on his way to visit his girlfriend's home on Grosvenor Street when the car struck him.

The Aspire Academy pupil suffered a broken ankle in two places, a broken nose, two broken bones in his shoulder, a deep cut to his head and a large gash near his eye.

He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he remained overnight.

Melanie said: "He's in a lot of pain right now. He's having surgery this afternoon, but it's going to ruin his Christmas.

"Conner has crossed that road plenty of times, he always has his wits about him.

"They left him in the middle of the road and he had to make his own way to safety. They just left him for dead."

When asked what she would say to the driver if given the opportunity, she simply said: "I would not be responsible for my actions".

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We responded to a call in Grosvenor Street, Blackpool at 5.48pm yesterday.

"We took a 12-year-old boy to hospital suffering from a serious ankle injury and multiple fractures.

"He also sustained a number of cuts and bruises."

The driver has not been caught but police said efforts are being made to locate the vehicle and driver.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.53 yesterday (Thursday 6 December) to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Grosvenor Street, Blackpool.

"The pedestrian – a 12 year old boy – was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

"The vehicle left the scene."

If you have any information, you can call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.