Baby Jesus kidnapped from town centre crib in St Annes

Baby Jesus has been stolen from his town crib in St Annes town centre.



The discovery was made on Thursday December 13 around 6pm, after his absence inside the nativity scene was noted by a member of the public.

The town crib, located in St Annes Square, outside the Burlington Centre, was unveiled during a church blessing on Sunday December 2.

But the nativity display box was targeted by thieves, who broke the lock on the display box and seized the young Jesus from his manger.

An alarmed Reverend Christopher Scargill broke news of the theft to church members on Facebook.

He said: "Sadly someone has stolen the baby from the Town Crib. If anyone knows where he is or see's him discarded along the way, please pick him up and let us know."

Church authorities are now appealing for the public to help bring Jesus home for Christmas.

A police spokesman said: "It has been reported to us – it appears to have happened some time between 4pm on December 13 and midnight December 14."