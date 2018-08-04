Arrest warrant issued by Lancashire Police for Dean Grogan after he failed to turn up to Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man who was arrested for driving while disqualified is still at large after failing to turn up at court.

Dean Grogan, whose last known address was in St Michaels-On-Wyre near Garstang, is still at large after a non-appearance at Blackpool Magistrates' Court last December for the offence.

The court issued a 'fail to appear' warrant for his arrest on December 28, 2017.

To this date his whereabouts are still unknown to the police.

Blackpool Police have advised members of the public to contact police on 101 or email garstangoverwyreandpoulton.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote log LC-20180804-0433 if they see Grogan.