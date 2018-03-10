Arena bomb blast police dog to be honoured at Crufts

A police dog that was first in the scene to search for explosives in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack is to receive a special award.

British Transport Police dog Mojo worked with handler PC Phil Healy after the attack which killed 22 people in May 2017.

The eight-year-old collie is set to retire next month and will appear at Crufts on tomorrow.

Mojo was nominated for the event’s Humanitarian Award by the National Police Chiefs Council.

The force said Mojo “worked tirelessly” to methodically search the area.

PC Healy added: “Mojo was different that night. Just like you get to know a colleague, I know him, and I could tell he was upset at what he saw and he didn’t want to be there.

“Nevertheless, like the true professional he is, Mojo worked on through the night, clearing the area until 7am. Even then on the way home we had to respond to another call of a suspicious device.”

“The award at Crufts is a touching way to end Mojo’s incredible career.”

Among the victims in the suicide blast was eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos, from Leyland, 18-year-old student from Runshaw College in Leyland. Georgina Callander, and Blackpool mother Jane Tweddle-Taylor.