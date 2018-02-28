Anti-frackers bailed to court

Four men have made their first appearances at court charged with staging the longest ever protest at gas fracking site.

They remained onto top of a convoy of lorries which were due at the exploration site for four days.

During that time, the lorries were not allowed to move from the A583 at Little Plumpton.

Their drivers had to remain in their cabs during the protest.

District Judge Jeff Brailsford sent the quartet for trial at Preston Crown Court where they are expected to appear on March 28.

They were all bailed until that date.

The four face three charges each.

They are accused of hindering a person going about their work; wilfully obstructing the A583 and causing a public nuisance.

They are Simon Blevins, 25, of Bedford;Julian Brock, 47, of Sheffield;Richard Loizeau, 31, of Manchester and Richard Roberts , 35, from London.

All four of the men deny the offences.