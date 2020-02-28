14-year-old boy who has been missing for four days has links to Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe

An appeal has been launched to help find a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.



Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Harvey Garrett, 14, who has been reported missing.

He was last seen at a family address in Fleetwood on Sunday, February 23.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "If you know where Harvey is now, or have spoken to him over these past few days, please call 101, quoting log number 897 of February 24.

"Harvey if you read this then please get in touch with police or your family."

Harvey is described as a white male, just over 5ft tall of medium build.

Harvey Garrett (pictured) was last seen wearing grey/blue tracksuit bottoms and a black North Face jacket. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has short light brown hair and was last seen wearing grey/blue tracksuit bottoms and a black North Face jacket.

Harvey has friends in Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe.

If you have any information about Harvey's whereabouts, police are urging you to contact them by calling 101, quoting log reference number 897 of February 24.