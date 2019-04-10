£1,000 repair bill for wrecked mural

A mural at Cleveleys bus station has been removed after being damaged by vandals – and will eventually cost £1,000 to replace.

The mural, made up of three panels, was defaced as part of an ongoing campaign of yobbish behaviour in the town, and will not go back up until it has been tackled, a Wyre Council report said.

It added: “The police and local ASB (anti-social behaviour) group are aware of the situation and will update us as and when they know more.”

The mural was funded by the Cleveleys Coastal Community Team (CCCT), a group of volunteers working with the council to improve the town.

Away from the bus station, vandalism has also been reported on the seawall, former Jubilee Park on the Promenade, and at Jubilee Gardens. Teenagers were also recently caught on camera “deliberately” blocking the tram tracks at Thornton Gate.

Police said a 16-year-old girl had been quizzed over graffiti on the seawall, and used special dispersal powers in the town centre in a bid to combat yobbish behaviour.