Crews tackle 'waste fire' in garden of Fleetwood property

A waste fire broke out in the garden of a residential property in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:06 pm

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene in Cross Street at around 6.40am on Sunday, July 11.

The fire involved a quantity of waste in the garden of a property.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were at the scene for approximately 20 minutes.

