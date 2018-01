A resident required hospital treatment after a kitchen blaze in Fleetwood.

Two appliances were called to a terraced property on Harrow Avenue shortly before 10pm on Saturday, January 6.

The fire had started in the kitchen and officers used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames and clear the smoke.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.