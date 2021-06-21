Crews tackle early morning fire at Fleetwood flat
A fire erupted in a first floor flat in Fleetwood at around 1.40am today (Monday, June 21).
Monday, 21st June 2021, 1:35 pm
Four fire crews from Fleetwood , Blackpool and Bispham rushed to the scene in Lord Street.
Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus quickly brought the flames under control using one hose reel, two fan units and lighting equipment.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, the fire service said.
