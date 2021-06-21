Crews tackle early morning fire at Fleetwood flat

Four fire crews from Fleetwood , Blackpool and Bispham rushed to the scene in Lord Street.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus quickly brought the flames under control using one hose reel, two fan units and lighting equipment.

No injuries were reported.

Four fire crews from Fleetwood, Blackpool and Bispham rushed to the scene in Lord Street.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, the fire service said.