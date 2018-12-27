Craig Charles brings his funk and soul back to Blackpool at Bootleg Social

Fill your life with funk and soul in that lull between Christmas and New Year when DJ asactor Craig Charles returns to the resort.

The soul star will be making his festive trip to the seaside on Sunday, December 30 for the Christmas edition of his Funk And Soul Club at Bootleg Social on Topping Street.

The Red Dwarf and former Coronation Street star has been touring the club since 2008, and plays a mix of well-known, classic funk and soul tracks, usually covered and remixed by current bands and DJs, along with the latest soon-to-be classics.

A spokesman for the bar and music venue said: “We’re proud to welcome back our annual Craig Charles Christmas Funk and Soul Club.

“There will be support DJs and a live funk band.”

Tickets cost £10 from Skiddle, or will be £15 on the door.

Broadcasting for 10 years on BBC 6 Music with their prime time Saturday night slot, Craig Charles has gone from strength to strength, becoming a commanding figure and DJ in the UK funk and soul scene.

A spokesman added: “This is always a busy one around.

“Get your tickets sorted as soon as possible.”

Sunday, December 30