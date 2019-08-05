Crackdown on litter bugs in Wyre set to continue for another six months

A trial crackdown on litter bugs and irresponsible pet owners in Wyre could be extended for another six months today.

A 12-month trial is due to end in November, but has proven so successful it is now set to continue.

Private firm District Enforcement Ltd dished out more than 1,300 fines in the space of just three months – including dozens for dog fouling. In contrast, the authority only gave out four dog fouling fines in 14 months.

“In order to be able to fully evaluate the current arrangement, the impact on the borough’s cleanliness, and assist in determining possible options for the future, it would be beneficial to extend the agreement to enable any recommendations that may arise from the overview and scrutiny committee to be considered prior to any future service provision being considered,” a report said.

Between February and April this year, 1,321 fines were dished out – bringing in £8,100 to the council, which gets 12.5 per cent of revenue raised.

Of those fines, 1,263 were for dropping litter, 34 for Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) dog offences, and 24 were cancelled.

Private enforcers wear cameras strapped to their bodies and footage is used in evidence.

“The council continues to deliver campaigns to inform, educate, and enforce environmental crime through prevention, intervention, and enforcement measures,” the council’s report added.

“Despite our pro-active approach and working with community and voluntary groups, housing associations, and businesses, there are continued challenges to delivering a cleaner borough.

“Cleansing priorities and resident concerns remain high, particularly around dog fouling and littering, including chewing gum...”