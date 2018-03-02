Councillor’s call on free swim for kids

A Lancashire County councillor from Fleetwood has issued a motion at County Hall for the introduction of free swimming for all school children across the county.

Fleetwood East member, Coun Lorraine Beavers (inset), says the money would come from a County Hall public health grant, and clinical commissioning groups would also be asked to contribute.

Coun Beavers said the move was needed because the council had chosen to remove members’ grants, previously used to provide free swimming to children in Fleetwood.

County’s health and well-being board will consider it.